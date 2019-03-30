5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes central Greece
The Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Saturday an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck central Greece.
The quake struck at 12:46 p.m. (1046 GMT) about 132 kilometers (82 miles) northwest of Athens, near the seaside town of Itea, at a depth of 13.7 kilometers (8.5 miles).
No damage has been reported so far. The tremor was also felt in the Athens area.
Greece lies in an especially earthquake-prone region and quakes of such magnitude are not rare.
[AP]