5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes central Greece

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Saturday an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck central Greece.

The quake struck at 12:46 p.m. (1046 GMT) about 132 kilometers (82 miles) northwest of Athens, near the seaside town of Itea, at a depth of 13.7 kilometers (8.5 miles).

No damage has been reported so far. The tremor was also felt in the Athens area.

Greece lies in an especially earthquake-prone region and quakes of such magnitude are not rare.

[AP]

