Wasted time

We do not need the government to complete its four-year mandate in order to reach any conclusions regarding the policies it has implemented: Data confirm that taxes and levies have decimated the Greek middle class – driving a good part of it into the black economy – and led to the shrinking of business activity.

At a time when the real economy is desperately gasping for breath, the government is not even implementing economic policy that could be deemed normal. It is simply managing pre-election expectations – also known as the policy of the 658-million-euro piggy bank – according to a hazy time horizon.

The only thing that is certain is that any time remaining until the national elections will be wasted.

