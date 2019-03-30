Call for Pedion tou Areos to come under municipal control

The jurisdiction over the Pedion tou Areos, one of the capital’s biggest parks, must be passed from the Attica Regional Authority to the City of Athens, according to the conservative candidate for Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.



“I cannot imagine how a regional governor can manage Pedion tou Areos. In contrast, a mayor could intervene in a substantial way,” he said on Saturday.



The park, designed in 1934 with the purpose of honoring the heroes of the Greek Revolution of 1821, recently underwent a makeover after complaints by nearby residents about drug dealing and other criminal activities.