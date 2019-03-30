Akar issues new warning on Aegean, EastMed

In a warning seen to be directed against Greece and Cyprus, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar reiterated on Saturday that Ankara will not be excluded from any decision regarding the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.



Speaking during an inspection of Turkish troops on the Syrian border, Akar said it was a “legal obligation” for everyone to respect the status of the islands and the rest of the issues stemming from treaties.



Turkey, he said, will not back down from its interests and rights “in our seas.”



On Thursday, Greece’s Defense Minister Evangelos Apostolakis reiterated Athens’s growing concern over the behavior of its eastern neighbor.