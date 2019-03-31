Gales disrupt services, keep emergency crews busy

Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA

Salvage crews were waiting for the rough weather to abate before retrieving a speed boat that partially sank in the port of Nafplio, southern Greece, on Saturday due to powerful winds that swept across the southwestern Aegean and the Saronic Gulf.



According to Nafplio port authorities, the area was battered by winds of 9 to 10 on the Beaufort scale.

On Friday the gale-force winds kept ferries docked in many ports around the country and wreaked widespread damage while the fire service received dozens of calls for the removal of uprooted trees from roads.