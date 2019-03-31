MONDAY

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will present the results of its Business Consumer Surveys conducted in March.

The first Convergences Greece Forum takes place at the Olympia Theater and The Hub Events in Athens. To Tuesday. (Info: www.convergences.gr)

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds a TradeUSA workshop titled “Prepare-Plan-Execute” at the Chamber of Kalamata, starting at 6 p.m. The event will be repeated in Patra on Tuesday. (www.amcham.gr)

The Bank of Greece holds a general shareholders meeting.

The 13th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum takes place at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras makes an official visit to North Macedonia. He will meet his counterpart Zoran Zaev and attend the meeting of the Cooperation Council of Greece and North Macedonia.

WEDNESDAY

Trolley bus workers in Athens are scheduled to hold a work stoppage from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to hold a general meeting.

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 26-week treasury bills to the amount of 875 million euros.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce holds a “Startup Toolkit Presentation” at the Agricultural University of Athens from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Athens Science Festival opens at Technopolis in Gazi. To Sunday. (Info: www.athens-science-festival.gr)

Professor of European Law Giorgos Karydis delivers a lecture titled “Timely Matters of State Subsidies in European Union Law,” at the Derigny Amphitheater of the Athens University of Economic and Business. The lecture is part of the Jean Monnet Seminar Program. It starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

THURSDAY

The Entersoft Business Conference 2019 takes place at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall from 9.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Info: events.entersoft.gr)

FRIDAY

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will participate in the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Bucharest.

The Balkan Forum gets under way in Thessaloniki (154 Egnatia). To Saturday. (Info: balkanforumthess.com)

The Image+Tech & Photovision 2019 exhibition opens at Helexpo in Maroussi (39 Kifissias Maroussi). To Sunday. (Info: www.imageandtech.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its provisional data on February commercial transactions.

The Programmatic Advertising Conference 2019 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: www.programmatic.gr)

Eurobank and subsidiary Grivalia Properties hold a joint general meeting. Trastor also holds its annual general shareholders meeting.