PAOK edged ever closer to its first league crown since 1985 with its win at Xanthi on Sunday, while Olympiakos came from behind to beat Atromitos at home.

The Thessaloniki giant is four games away from an unbeaten title, after seeing off Xanthi 2-1, goals coming from Sergio Oliveira and Pedro Enrique. Dinis Almeida pulled one back for the Thrace club.

In Piraeus, Atromitos led at half-time with the league’s top scorer Efthymnis Koulouris, but Olympiakos turned things in its favor in the second half with strikes by Guilherme Torres and Andreas Bouchalakis.

PAOK is on 70 points, Olympiakos has 60 with a game in hand (that against Panathinaikos) and AEK lies third with 50, after thrashing visiting Panetolikos 4-0 on Sunday. Marios Economou, Lucas Boye and Costas Galanopoulos were on target for the Yellows, plus an own goal by Alexandros Malis.

Aris has joined Atromitos in fourth, on 43 points, as it came from behind to down visiting OFI Crete 3-1. Lamia defeated Panionios 1-0 at home on Saturday to match Panetolikos in seventh.

In other games PAS Giannina won 2-0 at Levadiakos and Larissa overturned a 1-0 deficit at home to beat Asteras Tripolis 2-1.

On Monday Panathinaikos plays at mathematically relegated Apollon Smyrnis.