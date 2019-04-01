ND leader accuses gov't of 'betraying' Greek people with Prespes deal

Speaking ahead of a visit to Skopje on Tuesday by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis late on Sunday declared solidarity with the people of northern Greece who feel "betrayed" by the so-called Prespes name deal.

"They feel humiliated by a government that signed the Prespes agreement that we voted against," the ND leader during a speech in Veria.

Mitsotakis said his party had fought the agreement in Parliament, saying it has created "great problems" for products from the Greek region of Macedonia.

The ND government could have signed a similar agreement back in 2008, Mitsotakis declared, "but we said 'no' back then and resisted strong pressure."

The ND leader pledged to curb the negative repercussions of the Prespes agreement if it comes to power, heralding a "comprehensive plan to protect Greek Macedonian products from any risk from the products of our northern neighbor."

He also foresaw the victory of ND in upcoming elections, declaring that the Greek people "will not give Mr Tsipras a third chance," accusing the premier of seeking to divide citizens.

He promised a reduction in taxes and contributions and more jobs.

"We want to grow the economy and we want to distribute social dividend in a fair way," he said.