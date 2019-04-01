Boy, 12, chokes to death on sausage in Thessaloniki
Medics were unable to revive the unconscious boy on his arrival however.
A 12-year-old boy died in Thessaloniki early on Monday after choking to death on a sausage.
According to Skai, the boy had woken up in the middle of the night for a snack and woke his mother when he started choking.
The boy's parents called an ambulance which transferred the 12-year-old to the nearest hospital.
