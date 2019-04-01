NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Boy, 12, chokes to death on sausage in Thessaloniki

TAGS: Death

A 12-year-old boy died in Thessaloniki early on Monday after choking to death on a sausage.

According to Skai, the boy had woken up in the middle of the night for a snack and woke his mother when he started choking.

The boy's parents called an ambulance which transferred the 12-year-old to the nearest hospital.

Medics were unable to revive the unconscious boy on his arrival however.
 

 

