EC's Greece office leaked reports of EU fine for time change to raise awareness of fake news

Media reports about the European Union imposing a fine on Greece for introducing Daylight Saving Time on Sunday was leaked intentionally to raise awareness and encourage caution opposite fake news, the European Commission's office in Athens said in a statement.

"In this way, the representative office of the European Commission n Athens wanted to underline the need for all citizens to be cautious opposite the phenomenon of fake news and misinformation, particularly ahead of the public debate on the future of Europe ahead of Euro elections and the protection of democratic rights," the EC's office said in a statement.

Reports earlier on Monday had said that for every hour that passes from 3 a.m. on Sunday, when clocks were turned forward to 4 a.m., the country would face a fine of 17,650 euros, the same sources said, adding that the fine would remain in place until clocks are turned back to their original time.

Last September the EC proposed ending the twice-a-year time changes which 80 percent of EU citizens reportedly oppose and last week the European Parliament voted to scrap them from 2021.

