Tsipras due in Skopje Tuesday with some 120 Greek entrepreneurs

More than 120 Greek entrepreneurs are to join Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on his landmark visit to Skopje on Tuesday, reports said on Monday.

"Our target was 70 or 80 entrepreneurs and, to our great surprise, the number has exceeded 120," Giorgos Stergioulis, the president of Enterprise Greece, said.

This indicates that around a third of some 300 entrepreneurs currently doing business in North Macedonia are accompanying the premier to the neighboring country on Tuesday in a bid to expand their presence there.

The business delegation flanking the Greek premier represents "all sectors," Stergioulis said, listing energy, consumer products, agricultural products and plastics among the participants.

Around half of the delegation are from the northern Greek region of Macedonia, the Enterprise Greece chief said, noting that textiles, aluminum manufacturers are among the companies represented.

The broader economic and political climate will play a role in boosting bilateral cooperation, he added, saying that the two premiers are expected to discuss issues such as double taxation and possible tax breaks for businesses.