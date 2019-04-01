African Film Week | Athens & Tripoli | April 1-7 & 11-17

African Film Week, under way at the Michael Cacoyannis Foundation (MCF) in Athens through April 7 before moving to the Peloponnesian town of Tripoli's Cineville multiplex from April 11-17, brings together 12 exciting selections from seven countries. Each of the entries has been picked to offer insight not just into the continent’s evolving cinematic landscape, but also into the social and political issues attracting the attention of its artists. For details about the event, as well as on the films and which have English subtitles, visit www.mcf.gr. Admission to screenings is free of charge.



Michael Cacoyannis Foundation, 206 Pireos, Tavros, tel 210.341.8550