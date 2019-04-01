Borderline Festival | Athens | April 3-7

(Kiki Papadopoulou)

In its ninth year, the Onassis Cultural Center's Borderline Festival continues to explore the avant-garde, where the music of East and West unite. The international event, which features bands, DJs and solo artists, has teamed up this year with Beirut's Irtijal Festival of experimental music to bring Athenian audiences into contact with new sounds from the Middle East and beyond. Tickets and details of the rich program of events, some of which are admission-free, are available at www.sgt.gr.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800