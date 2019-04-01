ECHR elects Greek judge at its helm

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) elected on Monday judge Linos-Alexandre Sicilianos as its new president, making him the first Greek to hold that position.



He succeeds Italy's Guido Raimondi and will take office on May 5, the court said in a press release.



Sicilianos was born in Athens on 9 May 1960. He earned a law degree from the University of Athens in 1983, a Masters degree in International Law from the University Robert Schuman of Strasbourg in 1984 and a Doctor of Law from the University Robert Schuman of Strasbourg in 1990.



He has served as judge of the ECHR since May 2011 and as its vice-president since May 2017.

Greece's Justice Ministry said Sicilianos's appointment is the result of his continuous work to promote human rights.



“The selection of Linos-Alexandre Sicilianos to the highest office of this emblematic institution is the natural progression of the course of an academic who has devoted his scientific work and his life to the fight for human rights, is recognition of his excellent work in the ECHR and a great honor for Greece," it said in a press release.

The office of the Greek Presidency said Prokopis Pavlopoulos also congratulated Sicilianos in a phone call earlier on Monday.