Three arrested in western Greece in stimulant drug haul

A large cache of Captagon pills, also known as the jihadist’s drug, were seized on Sunday in Igoumenitsa, northwestern Greece, local port authorities said on Monday.



Three Bulgarian nationals, aged 31, 34 and 58, were arrested and remanded in custody. They are accused of trying to smuggle 369,545 pills out of the country through Igoumenitsa port.



Police said they had traveled to the port in two cars heading from the Greek-Bulgarian border at Promachonas.



Captagon is an amphetamine-type narcotic popular with members of the militant group Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.