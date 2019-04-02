Athens center set for cleanup

The City of Athens announced Monday that it has launched a cleanup project to rid building facades in the capital’s so-called historic triangle of ugly graffiti, posters and other blemishes. The project is being funded by donations from the private sector.



Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis said that “8,300 square meters of facades, some of which are architectural treasures of the city, have already been cleaned of blemishes and illegal posters and have been covered with protective anti-tagging material.”



Residents of areas such as Monastiraki and Psyrri, which are also popular with tourists, have long complained of neglect, dirty streets and indifference on the part of municipal authorities.