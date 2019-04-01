Lawyer remanded in Korydallos mafia probe

A 45-year-old lawyer was remanded in custody on Monday after being charged by a special investigative magistrate with participating in the so-called “mafia” operating at Korydallos maximum-security prison in Athens.



The woman’s alleged involvement in the gang, along with that of a 65-year-old lawyer, was uncovered by police during an investigation launched in January into the escape from Korydallos of two members of the gang, who were also suspected of planning to take part in a terrorist attack.



The 65-year-old was also to appear before an investigative magistrate yesterday. An anti-terrorist investigation revealed that the lawyers had frequent phone contact with the gang’s leader. Both suspects have denied the charges.