Eurobank names Zanies new non-executive chairman

Greece’s Eurobank has appointed former minister of finance Giorgos Zanias as its new non-executive chairman, the lender said on Monday.



The change was prompted by former chairman Nikolaos Karamouzis’s decision to depart, the bank said in a news release.



Karamouzis announced his intention last year to bow out at the end of March 2019.



Zanias, who was Greece’s minister of finance from May to July 2012, is currently a professor at the Athens University of Economics and Business, and is also a former chairman of National Bank of Greece and Piraeus Bank.



[Reuters]