Canadian wanted in Poland arrested at Greek-Bulgarian border

A 38-year-old Canadian national wanted in Poland on charges of participating in a criminal gang and money laundering has been arrested at Promachonas in Serres, northern Greece, authorities said on Monday.



According to reports he was arrested at the Bulgarian border on Sunday night on a European arrest warrant.



Police said they identified the suspect during passport control before he entered Bulgaria. He appeared before a Thessaloniki prosecutor on Monday.



A special judicial council is expected to decide whether or not he will be extradited to Poland.