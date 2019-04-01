NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Man pulled dead from train tracks in northern Athens

Firemen on Monday pulled the body of a middle-aged man from the tracks of the urban railway at Neratziotissa station in northern Athens, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The report did not clarify how the man ended up there.

The man was transferred to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed his death.

