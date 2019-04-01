Man pulled dead from train tracks in northern Athens
Firemen on Monday pulled the body of a middle-aged man from the tracks of the urban railway at Neratziotissa station in northern Athens, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.
The report did not clarify how the man ended up there.
The man was transferred to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed his death.