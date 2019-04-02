Scooter anarchy on city streets

The electric scooters that have appeared in the country since the beginning of the year seem to have taken streets in central Athens and Thessaloniki by storm.



However, despite the initial enthusiasm, concerns are now growing due to the fact that there are no official traffic rules or legislation governing the scooters’ circulation on the streets.



In both cities scooters are used on pavements, much to the chagrin of pedestrians. Moreover, with speeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour, authorities fear the likelihood of accidents.