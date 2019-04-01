Caution on economy ahead of general election

Businesspeople are treading cautiously ahead of the general election this year, while households are showing slight optimism, which is usual during pre-election periods, the monthly surveys of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) showed on Monday.

The economic sentiment index remained at 101.3 points in March, unchanged from February, while expectations in industry slid from 104.1 points to 103.8 points and in retail from 103.7 to 95.5 points.

Consumer confidence improved from -33.3 points in February to -31.6 percent in March.