The tax administration is embarking on a series of inspections of wealthy taxpayers and major enterprises. It is primarily targeting cases going back over the last three to five years that are of greater tax collection interest due to the size of incomes to be probed and the increased likelihood of dues payment.

According to a decision by the head of the Independent Authority of Public Revenue, Giorgos Pitsilis, the inspection mechanism will focus on specific cases stemming from monitoring reports, as well as those involving large tax rebates and transactions with other European Union countries.

The decision provides for the monitoring authorities to perform some 2,500 checks in the coming months to establish the proper fulfillment of capital tax obligations.

The IAPR business plan also provides for its inspectors to place emphasis on checks related to possible value-added tax fraud. The tax administration’s objective is to identify professionals in the commerce sector who appear to have vanished, so as to deactivate their tax registration number and hamper any further activity. At least 120 inspections concerning VAT fraud are planned for 2019.