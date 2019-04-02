Second lawyer remanded over prison killer gang

A 65-year-old man became the second lawyer to be remanded in custody over his alleged involvement in a guns-for-hire gand working out of the Greek capital's Korydallos Prison.



The 65-year-old lawyer was put into pretrial detention after testifying for nearly 12 hours to an investigative magistrate on Monday afternoon, hours after a female colleague, aged 45, was also remanded over the same affair.

According to investigators, the two lawyers maintained frequent contact over the past four years with an inmate at the high-security prison who is believed to be the ringleader of a gang of Albanian contract killers.

Among other crimes, including the recent killing of two Korydallos Prison inmates, the gang has been linked to the assassination of Athens lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in 2017.

The lawyers were identified via telephone conversations with the alleged ringleader recorded by Greece's intelligence service, which is involved in the investigation of the so-called “prison mafia.”