Turkish jets fly over Oinousses island cluster

A pair of Turkish Air Force F-16s violated Greek air space on Tuesday, flying over the eastern Aegean island cluster of Oinousses.

The jets passed over Oinousses at 12.37 p.m. at an altitude of 27,000 feet, before splitting up at 24,000 feet for a passage over the islet of Panaghia and teaming up again for a second flight over Oinousses a few minutes later, Greek military authorities confirmed.

The Turkish jets were identified and chased off by Greek pilots, in line with international rules of engagement.