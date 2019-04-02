Russian Romantics | Athens | April 3

Acclaimed Albanian cellist Renato Ripo and award-wining Russian pianist Philipp Kopachevsky join forces at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, April 3, for a tribute to the great Russian romantic, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with a program that includes extracts from “The Nutcracker” in a unique transcription for solo piano by renowned contemporary pianist and conductor Mikhail Pletnev. They will also treat the audience to the romantically melancholy “Chanson Triste” and the exotic “Orientale” by Anton Arensky, as well as the magnificent four-movement sonata by Arensky’s pupil Sergei Rachmaninoff. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros, and doors open at 8.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr