Francophone Festival | Athens | To April 10

Marking 20 years since its launch, the annual Francophone Film Festival celebrates the cinema of the French-speaking world with a rich program of screenings and parallel events at three Athens venues: the French Institute and the Astor and Danos movie theaters. For details on the venues, tickets, screenings, masterclasses, talks and special guest appearances, visit festivalfilmfrancophone.gr.

French Institute, 31 Sina, Kolonaki, tel 210.339.8600, www.ifa.gr;
Astor, 28 Stadiou, Korai Arcade, tel 210.321.1950, www.astorcinema.gr;
Danaos, 109 Kifissias, Panormou, tel 210.692.2655; www.danaoscinema.gr

