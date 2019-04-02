WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Elizabeth | Athens | April 4-6

[Myrto Apostolidou]

TAGS: Dance

Ioanna Portolou and the Griffon Dance Company premiere their new choreography, “Elizabeth,” at the Athens Concert Hall on April 4 to 6. Featuring dancers Ioanna Apostolou, Cecile Mikroutsikou, Yannis Nikolaidis and Elias Hadjigeorgiou, “Elizabeth” explores the anatomy of human psychology, drawing inspiration from the iconic Queen Elizabeth I. Shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 