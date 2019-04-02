Elizabeth | Athens | April 4-6

[Myrto Apostolidou]

Ioanna Portolou and the Griffon Dance Company premiere their new choreography, “Elizabeth,” at the Athens Concert Hall on April 4 to 6. Featuring dancers Ioanna Apostolou, Cecile Mikroutsikou, Yannis Nikolaidis and Elias Hadjigeorgiou, “Elizabeth” explores the anatomy of human psychology, drawing inspiration from the iconic Queen Elizabeth I. Shows start at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr