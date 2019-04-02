Gonda Van Steen | Athens | April 3

“Adoption, Memory and Cold War Greece” is the subject of a lecture that Gonda Van Steen, a professor at King's College, London, will deliver at the British School library on Wednesday, April 3. Van Steen is the Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History, Language and Literature, and director of the Center for Hellenic Studies. The Athens lecture starts at 7 p.m. and admission is free of charge.



British School, 52 Souidias, Kolonaki, tel 211.102.2800, www.bsa.ac.uk