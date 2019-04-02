Science Festival | Athens | April 3-7

More than 100 activities, some 140 presenters, workshops, lectures, exhibitions, screenings and more make up the Athens Re-Science Festival 2019, taking place at the municipal Technopolis cultural complex from April 3 to 7. The special guest at the future-forward event is Swiss explorer Christian Clot, known for expeditions focusing on the study of human adaptability, who will be making an appearance on Thursday, April 4, at 6.30 p.m. Other fun stuff at the event includes a portable planetarium, an escape room inspired by synthetic biology, meteorology classes with experts from the National Observatory of Athens, a workshop for making 3D toys and much, much more. Admission costs 5 euros. Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and program details are available at www.athens-science-festival.gr.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300