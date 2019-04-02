Crete has climbed to claim the fourth spot on Tripadvisor’s 2019 list of the best destinations to visit in the world. Greece’s largest island ranked as number five on the list last year.



The island is popular with many types of travelers, as it is equally suitable for families, seniors, and party animals. It features a slew of prize-winning luxury resorts, famous beaches and incredible archaeological sites, as well as buzzing, historic cities, and tiny, traditional mountain villages. Its cuisine is world-renowned and widely seen as an archetype of the Mediterranean Diet.



Tripadvisor is the go-to place for travelers to review their experiences. The winners of their Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on reviews and ratings made by the site’s users throughout the year. Awards are presented in ten different categories, of which the first three – destinations, hotels and beaches – were presented last week.



Tripadvisor writes: “The birthplace of both the king of the Olympian gods and of modern European civilization, Crete is a Mediterranean jewel. It’s rich with archaeological and mythological history that’s reflected in its ancient ruins and cultural attractions. Soak up the charming atmosphere of Hania Town’s Old Venetian Harbor or the fortresses and monasteries of Rethymnon. The awesome Minoan ruins of Malia date to 1900 BC, and majestic Mt. Ida is said to be home to the cave where Zeus was born.”



The only three destinations that bested Crete were London, Paris andRome. In the rankings for 2019, Crete beat out Bali, which fell from fourth to fifth place this year.



Aside from Crete’s prestigious placing in the destinations list, in the Beaches category, two of the island’s beaches were named among the best in the world; Balos Lagoon placed 15th, and Elafonissi Beach placed 21st.

