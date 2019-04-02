NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Hydrofoil returning to Piraeus due to technical failure

A hydrofoil travelling in the Saronic Gulf, south of Athens, was forced to return to Piraeus port on Tuesday afternoon due to a technical failure that did not allow its hull to lift, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

The vessel, carrying 86 passengers onboard, was on its way back to Athens's main port in slow speed.

Once they reach Piraeus, passengers are expected to continue their trip with a Flying Cat 6 catamaran.

The FD 18 hydrofoil was heading to Poros, Hydra, Ermioni, Spetses and Porto Heli. 

