Hydrofoil returning to Piraeus due to technical failure

A hydrofoil travelling in the Saronic Gulf, south of Athens, was forced to return to Piraeus port on Tuesday afternoon due to a technical failure that did not allow its hull to lift, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The vessel, carrying 86 passengers onboard, was on its way back to Athens's main port in slow speed.



Once they reach Piraeus, passengers are expected to continue their trip with a Flying Cat 6 catamaran.



The FD 18 hydrofoil was heading to Poros, Hydra, Ermioni, Spetses and Porto Heli.