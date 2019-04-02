Police bust drug gang in central Athens
Online
Drug enforcement officers arrested two foreign nationals and one Greek for possession and trafficking of drugs in central Athens on Tuesday.
Drug enforcement officers arrested two foreign nationals and one Greek for possession and trafficking of drugs in central Athens on Tuesday.
The gang wrapped the drugs in packages with printed logos of Disney's Mickey Mouse character.
Police discovered and seized 4.8 kilos of heroin and about one kilo of cocaine, along with two precision scales, 3,400 euros, a car and seven mobile phones.
The suspects were led before a prosecutor on Tuesday.