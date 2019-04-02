BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cold cuts producer BIKH shuts down

After 46 years of operation, Epirus-based cold cuts producer BIKH has formally folded following an Arta court decision that ruled the firm bankrupt.

Its creditors will next convene on June 12, ahead of the auctioning of the company’s assets.

However, there are concerns over the amount of assets that are still under BIKH’s ownership.

Its employees were laid off on March 19, after talks regarding the company’s possible takeover by Spyros Theodoropoulos or Impala Invest failed to bear fruit.

