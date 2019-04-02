Children's hospital has stopped surgeries due to lack of staff

The Penteli Children’s Hospital in northeastern Athens has been forced to stop all surgeries due to a lack of staff, according to POEDIN, the union representing Greek hospital workers.



Of its four anesthetists, the hospital currently has only two, as one is on maternity leave and another on educational leave, the union said, noting that the absent staff have not been replaced.



“The government is demolishing hospitals in order to achieve its primary surpluses,” POEDIN said.