Plea to protect Santorini donkeys

Santorini Mayor Nikos Zoros has said that an initiative is to be launched to raise awareness among tourists about the problems faced by the donkeys that make the daily steep climb up the island’s cliffs during the summer season.



Zoros told The Guardian that the “campaign is about to start” with the distribution of leaflets, adding that he met representatives of the cruise liner association which pledged to sensitize tourists about the stress placed on donkeys when forced to carry visitors up hundreds of steps.