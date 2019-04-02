Man convicted of child molestation handed suspended sentence

A 54-year-old man convicted of sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl in August 2014 was on Tuesday given a 10-month suspended sentence by a court on the Aegean island of Lesvos.



The man was initially acquitted by a court in 2017 but the decision was appealed by a prosecutor who ordered a new trial by a three-member panel.



The girl, from a family of Albanian immigrants, had informed her parents, who filed a lawsuit.