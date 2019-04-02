NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Man convicted of child molestation handed suspended sentence

TAGS: Crime

A 54-year-old man convicted of sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl in August 2014 was on Tuesday given a 10-month suspended sentence by a court on the Aegean island of Lesvos.

The man was initially acquitted by a court in 2017 but the decision was appealed by a prosecutor who ordered a new trial by a three-member panel.

The girl, from a family of Albanian immigrants, had informed her parents, who filed a lawsuit. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 