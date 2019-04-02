Large fire burning in northwestern Peloponnese

Photo from patrisnews.com

Fifty firemen with 20 vehicles were fighting a large blaze that started in a forested area of western Achaia on Tuesday afternoon, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



A local news website said the fire is raging in the forest of Kounoupeli and moving towards Falari.



Speaking to the news agency, the regional governor of western Greece, Apostolos Katsifaras, said it is one of the largest fires the area has recently experienced and is burning inside a protected area of the pine forest.



Strong winds blowing in the region were hindering firefighting efforts, the news agency said.