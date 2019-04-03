The allegations that Greek authorities removed thousands of outstanding pension claims from the Labor Ministry registry in a bid to paint a brighter fiscal picture is certainly a sign of brutal disregard for citizens’ rights. It’s also a moral issue for the country, which has ultimately paid a heavy toll for the past misdeeds of those in government.



If proven to be true, these allegations would signify a return to the ghastly and misguided methods of statistical manipulation that played a key role in undermining Greece’s credibility to the point of actual bankruptcy. The problem also has a political dimension.

The alarming revelation that such tactics have reared their ugly head again has further fueled criticism that the pre-election debate is not taking place on a level playing field. It also reinforces concerns that the next Greek government to emerge after this year’s elections will have to grapple with a situation far more difficult than it was prepared to deal with.