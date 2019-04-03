Pyatt congratulates Greek PM on ‘successful’ visit to North Macedonia

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt has congratulated Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on his “successful” visit to North Macedonia on Tuesday.



Speaking at a conference held by the Panhellenic Exporters Association on Wednesday, Pyatt said the visit offers hope regarding the future of relations between the nations of Europe.



Tsipras became the first Greek prime minister to pay an official visit to the ex-Yugoslav republic since it declared independence in 1991. The two neighbors signed an accord last year for the Balkan country to be renamed North Macedonia.



Pyatt added that the US sees Greece as a regional hub for commerce, energy and infrastructure.