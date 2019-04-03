Cyprus gov't to appeal court decision on salary cuts

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said his government plans to challenge a court ruling which found that public sector salary cuts imposed after the 2012 financial crisis were unconstitutional.



Speaking at the 56th Pancyprian Public Servants Trade Union (PASYDY) congress Wednesday, Anastasiades said he respected the decision as well as the right of civil servants to take the matter to court. However, he said, when his government took over, the cash in state coffers “was only enough for a month's salary.”



Earlier Wednesday, PASYDY general secretary Galfkos Hadjipetrou said the government knew the law was unconstitutional and urged it to uphold the court's ruling.



While acknowledging the positive contribution of public sector workers to the recovery of Cyprus’s economy, Anastasiades said the government will appeal the administrative court's decision and also request that the implementation of the ruling be suspended until the appeals court issues a verdict.



“'Respect is warranted for the right of any trade union to pursue its interests but, at the same time, the government's right to defend state finances should also be respected,” he said. [Kathimerini Cyprus]