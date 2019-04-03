Travel Fest | Athens | April 6 & 7

The second installment of the Travel Fest, the only public event in Greece dedicated to wanderlust, sees 12 local explorers and travelers – including record-breaking mountain climber Antonis Sykaris and Arctic explorer Vangelis Vassiliadis – sharing their experiences and offering valuable tips. The event takes place at the Dias cultural and sports center and will also include displays featuring leading brands of travel and leisure goods, exhibitions and other opportunities to meet like-minded people. Admission costs 9 euros at the door on the day. For inquiries, call 6944.704.137.



Dias, 151 Mesogeion, Maroussi