Open House | Athens | April 6 & 7

The Athenian version of Open House, an event that first started in London in 1992 to promote appreciation of architecture by the general public, will see a selection of public and private buildings that represent distinct styles and trends spanning different centuries opening their doors to anyone who would like to look around inside. Taking place on April 6 and 7, the event also includes group tours on foot and by bicycle (reservations can be made with Amalia Skamagkouli on tel 693.669.3010), photography events, parties and a treasure hunt around the city for a Kartell table lamp, which it can be recharged via a USB cable and has up to six hours' battery life. For details about the program and registration, visit www.openhouseathens.gr.