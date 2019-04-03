Stefanos Rokos | Athens | April 4 - May 19

Greek artist Stefanos Rokos has produced a visual interpretation of what he saw in his mind while listening to the album “No More Shall We Part” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds. “Many years after my first listen to the album I knew that the images of these songs were still following me around,” the artist explained. The exhibition “Stefanos Rokos: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' No More Shall We Part: 14 Paintings 17 Years Later,” curated by art historian Stavros Kavallaris and which opens at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex on Thursday, April 4, features mixed-media works, including embroidery, which depict the unique impression Cave’s lyrics made on the Greek artist. The renowned Australian musician made his lyrics available for this project and has also provided an introductory note for a publication that accompanies the exhibition. Opening hours are Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission costs 3-6 euros.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr