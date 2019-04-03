Elderly man in Athens arrested for allegedly killing ill wife

Greek police on Wednesday detained a 90-year-old man for allegedly killing his 87-year-old wife in their home in the northern Athenian suburb of Marousi, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



The elderly man reportedly confessed to the act, saying he did it so that his wife - who suffered from dementia - could find peace and to avoid burdening their daughter.



The crime was reported by the couple's daughter who arrived at their house to find her mother dead.



The suspect was led to the local police station.