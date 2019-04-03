Over 200,000 tax inspections planned this year

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue on Tuesday announced plans to conduct more than 200,000 inspections this year across the entire spectrum of financial activity in Greece.



Its objective is the collection of 7 billion euros in 2019 from confiscations, auctions and overdue arrears settlements, up from 6 billion euros collected last year.



Inspections will include 57,000 checks by customs officers, 13,500 of them focused on liquid fuel and other energy commodities.