Business mission to Qatar planned in May

The Greece-Qatar Business Council is organizing a business mission to Qatar on May 1-3 on the occasion of the visit to Doha by Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos.

The business mission is planned with the support of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Greece and Qatar, as well as the Qatar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI).

A business forum as well as business-to-business (B2B) meetings will take place in cooperation with QCCI.



All branches of the Greek economy will be represented in the mission, focusing on the following sectors: Energy. Infrastructure projects - Building materials, Port construction and management, Environmental Protection - Water management - Waste management, Pharmaceuticals - parapharmaceuticals - medical services, Food - non-alcoholic beverages, Agricultural production and organization of facilities, Industrial products, and Financial services.