NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Officer hands over service weapon after unexplained absence

A police officer who disappeared for several hours on Tuesday in a patrol car without explaining his absence to his superiors was forced to hand over his service weapon after returning to Attica’s police headquarters later the same day.

When officers approached their colleague, he reportedly verbally abused and threatened them but was eventually convinced to hand himself in and turn over his gun.

It is thought that the officer might have psychological problems.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 