Photo from patrisnews.com

The destruction wreaked by a large fire in the Strofylia national park in the Peloponnesian prefecture of Ilia on Tuesday has reignited debate about extending the traditional summer firefighting season and increasing protection for areas of natural beauty.



The fire, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon, destroyed some 200 hectares of pine forest and killed hundreds of small animals, Georgia Karaberou, who runs the park’s management committee, told Kathimerini.



As the firefighting season has yet to begin, forces were not on standby near the park as they are during the summer months.

As a result, it took firefighters four hours to get to the scene, by which time the blaze had caused significant damage.