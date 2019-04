PAOK scored two spectacular goals through Brazilian midfielder Leo Matos to beat Asteras Tripolis 2-0 on Wednesday night at home at Thessaloniki’s Toumba Stadium and took a clear lead in the two-leg semifinal of the Greek Cup. The second leg is scheduled to take place on April 24 in Tripoli. AEK Athens and Lamia were to contest the other semifinal first leg late on Wednesday at the capital’s Olympic Stadium. [Intime Sports]